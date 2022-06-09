Johnny Depp May Not Make Amber Heard Pay Up
This was never about the money!
Johnny Depp’s lawyers had been making the TV morning show rounds and have hinted that the actor may not try to collect from his ex-wife Amber Heard after winning his defamation trial last week.
His lawyers explain that this lawsuit was about his reputation, and never about the money!
Depp sued Heard for $50 million, accusing her of libelling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp claimed her article ruined his career and led to a series of cancelled film projects, including a sixth Pirates feature.
Depp was recently awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.
After the jury ruled in his favour, Depp issued a statement on his Instagram page: “The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun.”