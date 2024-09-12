Jon Bon Jovi Helps Save Woman in Crisis on Nashville Bridge

Jon Bon Jovi isn’t just a rock legend; he’s also a real-life hero. While filming a music video on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, Bon Jovi stepped in to help a woman in distress, according to the Nashville Metro Police.

On Tuesday night, the Livin' on a Prayer singer was walking across the bridge with a camera crew when he noticed a woman standing on the ledge, gripping the railing and facing the Cumberland River. Without hesitation, Bon Jovi and an unidentified person approached her, speaking calmly before helping her back over the ledge to safety.

Nashville Police praised Bon Jovi's quick action, saying his presence was key in persuading the woman to step away from the dangerous situation. “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,” Nashville Police Chief John Drake stated in a social media post.

Bon Jovi was captured on video hugging the woman shortly after the rescue. She was later taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

While most people know Bon Jovi for his music, he’s also been active in supporting individuals during challenging times through his JBJ Soul Foundation. The organization, founded in 2006, focuses on breaking cycles of hunger, poverty, and homelessness by supporting community-driven programs.

It turns out, Jon Bon Jovi’s impact goes beyond his music. He’s out here changing lives—one hug at a time.