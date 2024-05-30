Listen Live

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are Married, says Jon Bon Jovi

Congrats!

By Dirt/Divas

Jon Bon Jovi has confirmed that his son, Jake, has married British actress Millie Bobby Brown at an intimate ceremony.

“They’re absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake was happy as can be. And yeah, it’s true,” he said, confirming reports of the wedding.

The couple first shared news of their engagement in April 2023, and Brown.

‘Stranger Things’ Costar will Officiate Millie Bobby Brown’s Wedding

Since the announcement of the engagement, there have been critics chirping about how young the couple is.  Age doesn’t matter to them…

Related posts

CHER Wins Lawsuit Against Sonny Bono’s Widow Over Song Royalties

PARIS HILTON AND NICOLE RICHIE TEAMING UP AGAIN FOR NEW REALITY SERIES

Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly Are Expecting First Baby!