Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are Married, says Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi has confirmed that his son, Jake, has married British actress Millie Bobby Brown at an intimate ceremony.

“They’re absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake was happy as can be. And yeah, it’s true,” he said, confirming reports of the wedding.

The couple first shared news of their engagement in April 2023, and Brown.

Since the announcement of the engagement, there have been critics chirping about how young the couple is. Age doesn’t matter to them…