‘Stranger Things’ Costar will Officiate Millie Bobby Brown’s Wedding

It's an exciting time!

Millie Bobby Brown will be well acquainted with the person marrying her to Jake Bongiovi shortly.

According to Access Daily, Brown’s “Stranger Things” costar Matthew Modine will have the honour of helping her tie the knot.

“I have one of those licenses to get people married,” Modine told the outlet. “Millie thought it’d be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife.”

In “Stranger Things,” Modine plays Dr. Martin Brenner, a government scientist and troubled father figure to Brown’s character, Eleven.

Brown and Bongiovi (son of Jon Bon Jovi) have not announced when the wedding will be held.

