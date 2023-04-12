Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement To Her Boyfriend And The Internet is Freaking Out

Milli Bobby Brown has announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star shared a snap with Jake, 20, where she is seen wearing an engagement ring on Instagram on Tuesday.

Millie captioned the snap: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

Jake is the son of Rocker Jon Bon Jovi. Millie revealed in an interview that the two met on Instagram and were friends first.

The internet has a lot to say about this as the couple is very young. Is 19 too young to get married? This is the question circulating this morning!

Millie shot to international fame when she was just 12 years old after being cast as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things.

She is set to reprise the role for the last time as filming begins on the fifth and final season of the sci-fi horror drama later this year.