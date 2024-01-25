Jon Stewart Will Return To ‘The Daily Show’ as Executive Producer and Host

Stewart spent 16 years as host of the Comedy Central Program is returning to his old stomping ground starting Monday, February 16th!

Stewart gained acclaim hosting “The Daily Show” for his sharp humour which was deployed to deliver stinging — and hilarious — monologues often aimed at exposing the hypocrisy of politicians.

With the 2024 election featuring Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Stewart is likely to have no shortage of material to work with. Stewart has been a strong critic of Trump and will undoubtedly use the platform to needle the former president.

In 2015, Stewart signed a deal with Apple to host a show for the technology company’s nascent streaming service. But that show abruptly came to an end last year.