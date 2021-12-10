Josh Duggar Of Nineteen Kids And Counting Found Guilty Of Receiving, Possessing Child Porn

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar has been found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography.

These charges could land him in prison for up to 20 years and a $250,000 fine on each count.

Prosecutors presented evidence of a computer at Duggar’s used-car dealership in Springdale, Ark where they found photos and videos of young children. Prosecutors say that the computer was split into two operating systems, one for business and the other “hidden” one for the illegal material.

The defence team argued that another person downloaded the material to the computer, like hackers. The defence says that Duggar wasn’t knowledgeable on computers to be able to pull this off. They also note that no images or videos were ever found on his personal phone, home laptop or on him.

Josh is the oldest child featured with his parents and siblings on the TLC reality show 19 kids and counting.

Josh Duggar’s wife recently gave birth to their seventh child. Duggar has also openly admitted to being unfaithful to his wife Anna.