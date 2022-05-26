Josh Duggar Is Sentenced To 12 Years For Child Porn

On Wednesday, Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months or about 12 and a half years for his part in a child pornography case.

An Arkansas jury in December found Duggar guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Duggar rose to fame for starring alongside his parents and siblings in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” which highlighted aspects of the family’s self-described “very conservative” way of life. The show was cancelled in May 2015 after In Touch Weekly published allegations that Duggar had molested multiple young girls as a teenager.

In June 2015, Duggar’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar told Fox News that the alleged victims were four of his younger sisters and a babysitter. Later that year, TLC greenlit the “19 Kids and Counting” spinoff series “Counting On,” which featured the Duggar family members apart from Josh. The show was cancelled in April 2021 when he was arrested on child pornography charges.