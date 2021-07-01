Judge Says “No” To Britney Spears. Father Is Still Her Conservator

The Judge who heard Britney’s pleas to have her father removed from her conservatorship has decided against it.

The Judge made the decision based on the law. Although Britney gave an explosive testimony that latest 24-minute, the judge cannot make any ruling based on what she said, as she still has yet to file a petition to terminate her conservatorship.

“The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of the estate is denied without prejudice,” the court documents filed on Wednesday stated.

The court filing states that the court found Spears to be “substantially unable to manage his or her financial resources or to resist fraud or undue influence.”

As stated in the Toronto Sun, Brit’s father has been her co-conservator since 2008, when the singer suffered a very public breakdown. He became sole conservator in 2019 after attorney Andrew Wallet resigned from co-conservatorship. In September 2019, he temporarily relinquished his powers and Jodi Montgomery became the conservator of her person, meaning she is responsible for Spears’ medical and personal well-being. Spears’ father remains the sole conservator of her estate, managing all of her finances — while making a hefty sum of her annual multi-million dollar earnings, given that Spears has continued to record music and perform regularly at her residence in Las Vegas, while under her restrictive conservatorship.