Judge Tosses ‘Levitating’ Copyright Case Filed Against Dua Lipa

A Los Angeles federal judge tossed a copyright infringement case filed by a Florida reggae band against Dua Lipa and Warner Records over her hit single “Levitating.”

According to Reuters, US District Judge Sunshine Sykes said Artikal Sound System failed to argue that the writers of “Levitating” ever had access to the group’s 2017 song “Live Your Life,” though the judge did allow the group to file a new complaint.

The band was seeking profits they may have made off of “Levitating” plus damages.