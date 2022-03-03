Dua Lipa Is Being Sued Over Copy Right Infringement For ‘Levitating’

There’s a Florida reggae group called Artikal Sound System who claim that Dua copied their 2017 song “Live Your Life” for her hit ‘Levitating’.

They say it’s “highly unlikely that ‘Levitating’ was created independently.”

Related: Dua Lipa Has Postponed Her Toronto and Montreal Shows…

Dua is named as one of the co-writers of the smash hit, which was also written by Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson and Canada’s Stephen Kozmeniuk.

The reggae band is seeking damages as well as a share of profits from Dua’s song that went number one in Canada and was top 5 in the UK and US.

The matter is before the courts.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Dua Lipa