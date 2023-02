The opening line of the song usually goes, “O Canada! Our home and native land!” However, Black instead changed it. A small subtle change with a powerful message.

Jully changed the lyrics from “Our home and Native Land” to “Our home ON native Land.”

Twitter seemed to be all for it!

Today in #popculturehistory @JullyBlack sings the Canadian anthem at the #NBAAllStar and seamlessly made the lyrics more inclusive while reminding us all, we are indeed on native land. pic.twitter.com/6coG4fn4VR — Marie the Pop Culture Historian (@karmacakedotca) February 20, 2023