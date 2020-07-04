July 4th and 5th, 2020
Another song from Harry Styles hits the countdown!
#20 The Man – Taylor Swift
#19 These Days – Mackenzie Porter
#18 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga
#17 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
#16 Stuck With U – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
#15 The Bones – Maren Morris
#14 X – Jonas Brothers
#13 Be Kind – Marshmello & Halsey
#12 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi
Kool Cameo: Ice Cream – Sarah Mclachlan
#11 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa
#10 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
#9 If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe & Julia Michaels
#8 Betterman – Virginia To Vegas
#7 Circles – Post Malone
#6 In Your Eyes – The Weekend
#5 Say So – Doja Cat
#4 Adore You – Harry Styles
#3 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
Blast From The Past: Life Of The Party – Shawn Mendes
#2 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
#1 Intentions – Justin Bieber