July 4th and 5th, 2020

Another song from Harry Styles hits the countdown!

#20 The Man – Taylor Swift  

#19 These Days – Mackenzie Porter 

#18 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga  

#17 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles  

#16 Stuck With U – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber  

#15 The Bones – Maren Morris  

#14 X – Jonas Brothers 

 

#13 Be Kind – Marshmello & Halsey  


#12 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi  

Kool CameoIce Cream – Sarah Mclachlan 

#11 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa  

#10 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande  

#9 If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe & Julia Michaels  

#8 Betterman – Virginia To Vegas 

#7 Circles – Post Malone  

#6 In Your Eyes – The Weekend  

#5 Say So – Doja Cat 

#4 Adore You – Harry Styles 

#3 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa  

Blast From The Past: Life Of The Party – Shawn Mendes 

#2 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd  

#1 Intentions – Justin Bieber  

