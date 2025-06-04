June 4, 2025
THEME
Alphabet Soup- The Letter J
All songs played, their titles have to start with the letter 'J'.
PLAYLIST
Barenaked Ladies - Jane
Bruno Mars - Just the Way You Are
Lady Gaga - Just Dance
Van Halen - Jump
Rick Springfield - Jessie's Girl
Aerosmith - Jaded
John Mellencamp - Jack and Diane
Concrete Blonde - Joey
Depeche Mode - Just Can't Get Enough
P!nk - Just Like A Pill
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Jammin'
Miley Cyrus - Jaded
