June 4, 2025

Lifestyle | Music
Published June 4, 2025
By Leanne Page

THEME

Alphabet Soup- The Letter J

All songs played, their titles have to start with the letter 'J'.

PLAYLIST

Barenaked Ladies - Jane

Bruno Mars - Just the Way You Are

Lady Gaga - Just Dance

Van Halen - Jump

Rick Springfield - Jessie's Girl

Aerosmith - Jaded

John Mellencamp - Jack and Diane

Concrete Blonde - Joey

Depeche Mode - Just Can't Get Enough

P!nk - Just Like A Pill

Bob Marley & The Wailers - Jammin'

Miley Cyrus - Jaded

Join us every Wednesday, for a THEMED All Request Listener Lunch with Leanne Page on Kool FM.

