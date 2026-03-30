🍁 Junos Recap: Maple Syrup, Mic Drops & Major Moments

The 55th Juno Awards rolled through like a perfectly timed Canadian storm… polite, powerful, and somehow still a little chaotic in the best way.

It was a full night of homegrown talent, history-making wins, and just enough “wait, did that just happen?” to keep things spicy.

Hosted by Mae Martin, the night delivered smooth laughs with a side of classic Canadiana. There were jokes about Sarah McLachlan’s emotional SPCA ads (you heard that song in your head, didn’t you?), plus a playful nod to Mark Carney and Joni Mitchell possibly being Mae's parents. Honestly… checks out.

🎸 Rock Legends & Full-Body Goosebumps

Rush opened the show with a moment that hit longtime fans right in the feels. It marked their first live performance with drummer Anika Nilles since the passing of Neil Peart in 2020.

And yes… There were chills. Possibly tears. Definitely air drumming in living rooms across the country.

👑 Icons Getting Their Flowers

Joni Mitchell received the Lifetime Achievement Award, becoming only the third artist in Juno history to earn that honour. Casual legend behaviour.

Meanwhile, Nelly Furtado was officially inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, with tributes from artists like Lido Pimienta, Tanya Tagaq, Kardinal Offishall, and even a rare pop-in from Drake.

🔥 Big Wins & Big Energy

The Beaches made history as the first all-women band to win Group of the Year three years in a row. That’s not a streak… that’s a dynasty.

Tate McRae cleaned up with four awards… while not even being there. Same goes for Justin Bieber. Winning from your couch? Elite.

bbno$ took home Fan Choice for the second year straight, proving the internet still loves him (and probably his TikToks).

Daniel Caesar added two more wins Sunday, bringing his weekend total to three. Not bad for a couple days’ work.

🤸‍♂️ And Then… A Backflip Happened

Newcomer Cameron Whitcomb had a night. He snagged Breakthrough Artist of the Year… moments after casually doing a backflip during his performance.

The Junos delivered exactly what we wanted: Canadian pride, legendary moments, and just enough chaos to remind us this isn’t a quiet little awards show… it’s a full-on celebration.

Polite applause? Never heard of her.