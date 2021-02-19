Justin Bieber Breaks Records With V-Day TikTok Concert

Justin Bieber celebrated Valentine’s Day with the first-ever virtual concert on TikTok.

The concert on Valentine’s Day saw more than 4 million users tune in and the encore presentation on the 15th set JB up to break some records.

According to Billboard, “This makes his “Journals Live” performance the most-watched single-artist Livestream ever for TikTok.”

In a statement made prior to the Livestream, Justin says, “Journals is one of my favorite projects and I’ve never performed it live. I’m grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine’s Day.”