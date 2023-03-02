Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Justice World Tour Dates

The tour was originally postponed, but Justin’s remaining World Tour dates have been scrapped.

On the ticket company, Ticketmaster’s website, all concerts in the US, Ireland, France, Poland, Australia, the US, Denmark and the Czech Republic are also shown as cancelled. The same goes for Bieber’s show in Bangkok, Thailand.

Bieber first announced that he would be taking a break from performing in June, one month after his tour began, due to having Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, which left his face partially paralyzed. The pop star then resumed touring at the end of July.

However, after going to Europe and performing six live shows, “it took a real toll” on him, the singer announced in a statement posted on Twitter in September.

He added that he needs to make his health “the priority” right now: “I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Bieber was supposed to resume his tour in the UK last month, but fans were sent an email informing them of a refund as the show was not going to happen.