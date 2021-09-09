Justin Bieber Documentary Is Coming To Prime

Justin Bieber’s Our World Documentary is heading to Amazon Prime Video this fall.

Remember the crazy popular multi-episode YouTube Series, Seasons in 2020? The same director is behind this project.

According to the plot summary, the film will take viewers “backstage, onstage, and into the private world of the musical icon” as he prepared for his December 2020 New Year’s Eve Live concert. Last New Year’s eve performance was the first for JB in three years.

“The film follows Bieber and his close-knit team in the month leading up to the show, as they rehearse and construct a monumental stage while adhering to strict health and safety protocols. The film also captures personal, self-shot moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey.”

The movie will premiere worldwide in over 240 countries and territories on Prime Video on Oct. 8.