Justin Bieber Has Teamed Up With Bill Nye For ‘Earth Day! The Musical’

Justin Bieber is teaming up with Bill Nye and other stars for Facebook Watch’s Earth Day! The Musical.

The special, in partnership with EarthDay.org, aims to raise awareness of what people can do to help restore the planet.

Facebook will also be rolling out its #RestoreOurEarthChallenge: a call to action for viewers to share social media posts about the steps they are taking to combat climate change this year. Earth Day!

The Musical airs TODAY, Earth Day, at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT on the Facebook Watch page.