Justin Bieber Helps Design New Toronto Leaf Jersey!

Bieber worked with Adidas to create a truly unique look for his favourite NHL team. On Tuesday the Toronto Maple Leafs unveiled their reversible, Next Gen third jersey.

The Maple Leafs introduced the Next Gen game nights in 2017 to celebrate young fans and unite people of all ages through hockey.

Once again, a collaboration with JB is going to get attention!

Justin Bieber said in a statement, “My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater.” Biebs says “I’m grateful to the Leafs for the chance to team up again to create something so authentic for the team and its fans.”

The Maple Leafs will wear the jerseys (blue-and-black side) in their game against the New Jersey Devils tonight!

We’ll be rocking the black and blue, hby? The Leafs x @drewhouse flipside jersey is here. pic.twitter.com/UqvnQdpPny — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 22, 2022

