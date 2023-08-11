Justin Bieber is Crowned Canada’s Most Loved Celebrity!

From actor Ryan Gosling to country sensation Shania Twain, Canada has produced some standout home-grown talent throughout the years. But who exactly are the all-time favourites?

To find out, Ontario Casinos analyzed the social media following, engagements, and reactions to online articles to reveal which celebrities born in Canada are the most adored.

Justin Bieber is the most popular Canadian celebrity overall, thanks to a huge social media presence and overwhelmingly positive online mentions.



Drake secures the second spot with a 50% favourable reader reaction to articles about him. His extensive social media presence and nearly 3 million monthly searches underline his significant popularity.



The Weeknd (born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye in Toronto, Ontario) comes in third, followed by Rachel McAdams, Shawn Mendes and Barbie star Ryan Gosling.

Rounding out the top 10 beloved Canadian celebrities…. Avril Lavigne, Celine Dion, Shania Twain and Taylor Russell….

Justin Bieber and Celine Dion are Canada’s most frequently Googled celebs!

Justin Bieber tops the list again for Google searches, with a huge 5 million people searching his name each month (that’s over 4 million more people than those living in his hometown of Stratford, Ontario!).

He’s followed by Celine Dion in second place with just under 4.1 million Google searches per month, and The Weeknd in third with 3.4 million searches.