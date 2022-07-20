Justin Bieber Is Ready To Tour Again!

The Justice Tour was postponed in June after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Sidelined his shows.

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour will resume later this month! JB confirmed that the tour will continue on July 31, with a show at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy.

The multi-city tour originally began in February but was halted in June. Bieber revealed that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which temporarily paralyzed the entire right side of his face. As a result of Bieber’s illness, the North American leg of the tour was postponed.

The Justice World Tour will continue through Europe, South America, Asia and Australia this year.

In 2023, the GRAMMY-winning artist will bring the Justice tour to the UK for 11 shows. Kicking off in Glasgow on February 8 and ending in Manchester on March 4.

No new dates for the cancelled Toronto Shows have been announced yet!

PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook/Justin Bieber