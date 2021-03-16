Justin Bieber Is Releasing A Spring Line of Crocs!

Ahead of JB’s release of his sixth studio album, Justice, on Friday, March 19, he’s dropping his second collaboration with Crocs. Justin’s latest Crocs drastically depart from the original bright yellow of his first line. With Bieber opting for a spring-appropriate lavender this time around while sticking to the tried and true classic silhouette.

Fans of Bieber know that he likes to rock the Crocs and Socks look! The spring-time shoe features a branded logo on the back-strap and comes with Jibbitz charms that feature characters from Drew House, Justin’s fashion label. “They’re comfortable, they’re fashionable, and most importantly it’s fun to bring your own style to how you wear them,” Justin said about his go-to footwear of choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Officially available through the Drew House website as of today, March 15, and on crocs.com tomorrow March 16. You’ll have to move quickly though if you want to cop yourself a pair, as Bieber’s Crocs are in high demand and reasonably affordable, retailing for $70 — just $10 more than the average Crocs.