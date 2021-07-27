Justin Bieber Is The Youngest Artist To Have 100 Songs Appear On Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart

At 27 years old, Justin Bieber makes history as the youngest artist to have 100 songs appear on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Justin first appeared on the Hot 100 chart at 15, when he released his debut single One Time on July 25, 2009.

Fast-forward to 2021, Justin and The Kid LAROI team up on ‘Stay,’ which becomes JB’s 100th song on the Billboard chart.

To date, the acts with the most top 100 hits include Elvis with 109, Kanye West also with 109. Taylor With has 137 and Drake has 235 appearances on the Hot 100 Billboard charts.