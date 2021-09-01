Justin Bieber Makes History…Again!

Justin Bieber just made Spotify history! JB has broken Spotify’s all-time monthly listener record.

Chart data tweeted, “Justin Bieber has broken the all-time record for most monthly listeners among all artists in Spotify history (83.3 million). He is the No.1 artist on the platform.”

Behind Justin is The Weeknd with 74.53 million monthly listeners, and Ed Sheeran who currently has 72.41 million monthly listeners. Dua Lipa, who is the leading female artist on Spotify, has 65.5 million monthly listeners, and behind Dua is Doja Cat with 60.84 million.

And last month Justin became ‘the youngest solo artist in history to have 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.’ Justin, at 27-years old, managed to beat out Drake, who previously held the same title at 28.