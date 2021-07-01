Justin Bieber Pleads With Fans To Stop Gather Outside His Home

A video posted to Twitter shows JB graciously asking fans to stop gathering outside his apartment in New York City. In the video, you can hear Justin tell fans that this is his home and that he doesn’t appreciate fans there.

This isn’t the first time Justin has let fans know how he feels. Last fall he took to social media to say, “How do you convince yourself it’s not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment. This is not a hotel. It’s my home.”