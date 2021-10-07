Listen Live

Justin Bieber Releases Line Of Pre-Rolled Joints

So that's what the song is about!

By Dirt/Divas

Justin Bieber is the latest celeb to get into the cannabis business with a line of pre-rolled joints that comes in a very pretty box!

 

 

They’re called Peaches Pre-Rolls by Palm. He says “I’ve now found a place in my life for weed products that have been beneficial in my human experience. Weed was something that I felt people tried to make me feel bad for enjoying.”

 

Each purchase includes a decorative box and lighter, and profits are going to two pot related charities:  One that advocates for criminal justice reform for people with cannabis convictions, and another that wants to expand medicinal cannabis for veterans.

 

The mega star has a few business ventures beyond the music industry, including his street wear label Drew House and a collaboration with The Crocs footwear brand.

Related posts

‘Mad About You’ Mom, Cynthia Harris Has Died At Age 87

The List of Canada’s Walk Of Fame inductees 2021 Includes Jully Black, and Keanu Reeves

‘Bad Habits’: Ed Sheeran Will Join ‘The Voice’ And Is Working On A Christmas Song With Elton John