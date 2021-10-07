Justin Bieber Releases Line Of Pre-Rolled Joints

Justin Bieber is the latest celeb to get into the cannabis business with a line of pre-rolled joints that comes in a very pretty box!

They’re called Peaches Pre-Rolls by Palm. He says “I’ve now found a place in my life for weed products that have been beneficial in my human experience. Weed was something that I felt people tried to make me feel bad for enjoying.”

Each purchase includes a decorative box and lighter, and profits are going to two pot related charities: One that advocates for criminal justice reform for people with cannabis convictions, and another that wants to expand medicinal cannabis for veterans.

The mega star has a few business ventures beyond the music industry, including his street wear label Drew House and a collaboration with The Crocs footwear brand.