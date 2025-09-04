Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With SWAG II — Dropping at Midnight Tonight

Justin Bieber fans, get ready to press play! The Canadian superstar is surprising the world again with a brand-new album. Just months after his July release, SWAG, Bieber announced that SWAG II will drop at midnight tonight, September 5.

A Pink Sequel

Bieber revealed the news on Instagram, sharing images and videos of billboards and buildings plastered with the pink album cover. Some posts even featured a family snapshot of Justin with wife Hailey and their one-year-old son, Jack Blues. Captioned simply, “Swag II midnight tonight,” the post set social media buzzing.

From R&B to Pop?

His first album, SWAG, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the R&B charts. That 21-track record included songs reflecting on his relationship with Hailey, mental health, and collaborations with artists like Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Eddie Benjamin.

Rumors suggest SWAG II might be more pop-focused, with a “darker, more vulnerable, and less polished” sound, shaped by Bieber’s new role as a father. Sources say becoming a dad to Jack has deeply influenced the album’s heart and themes.

Excited and Nervous

A source told PEOPLE that SWAG II marks a milestone: Bieber’s first solo album since becoming a father and the first with a sound fully his own. “He wanted it to be perfect and is thrilled with how it turned out,” the insider said.

What Fans Can Expect

No tracklist has been released yet, but anticipation is sky-high. With his first album already cementing Bieber as a streaming powerhouse, fans are eager to hear how the 31-year-old superstar continues his musical journey.

So set your alarms, Beliebers — SWAG II drops at midnight, and it’s time to celebrate late-night listening in true Bieber style.