Justin Bieber Turns 30 Today!

Born on March 1, 1994, in Stratford, Ontario, Canada, Bieber was discovered at the age of 13 by talent manager Scooter Braun, who stumbled upon his YouTube covers of various R&B songs. His debut single, “One Time,” released in 2009, marked the beginning of a phenomenon that would sweep the globe and redefine the landscape of pop music.

His debut album, “My World 2.0,” featuring hits like “Baby” and “Somebody to Love,” catapulted him to superstardom, making him the youngest solo male artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 since Stevie Wonder.