Justin Timberlake Cancels London Concert After Getting Flu

Justin Timberlake cancelled his one-off solo concert on Friday night in London, explaining in clips on his Instagram Stories that he’s got a bad case of the flu. “I’ve been here in London all week, and was so excited to perform Roundhouse, but as you may or may not know, I’ve been battling some kind of bug,” he explained.

“I thought I was getting better, but it just took a turn for the worse.”

He added, “This morning I woke up just feeling worse than ever. All I can say is maybe next time when we come into town, I’ll be able to make it up to you and we can rock the Roundhouse one more time.” Timberlake revealed that he’ll be back Europe for additional tour dates in July, August, and September on his Forget Tomorrow tour.