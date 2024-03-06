Justin Timberlake Confirms NSYNC Collaboration on New Album!

The song is called ‘Paradise’ and Lance Bass says it’s better than the Trolls track!

Last month, Timberlake confirmed the boy band would be featured on his upcoming sixth studio album. “Blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song called Paradise,” read a fan comment the singer shared in a February 28 TikTok. In response, Timberlake blinked twice into the camera.

The group which consists of members JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass, released their first song in 20 years, “Better Place,” last year as a part of the soundtrack for Timberlake’s animated film Trolls Band Together.

While the track saw ‘NSync explore a new sound, Bass said “Paradise” would be a return to form for the band.

With two new songs under NSYNC’s belt, could this mean an album is also coming? Fans can only wait and hope!