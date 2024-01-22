Justin Timberlake Drops New Track and Announces New Album Details!

First off, let’s talk ‘SNL’, as Dakota Johnson will host this weekend and JT will be there too! The movie star last hosted back in 2015 but is ready for another go. Timberlake has appeared multiple times on SNL including as host in 2009 and 2011, as host and musical guest in 2003, 2006 and 2014 as well as music guest with NSYNC. Check out the new track!

This is exciting news for JT fans as he just dropped a new song ‘Selfish’ and announced a new album; the first in over five years. This new project is his first new solo material since his fifth studio album, 2018’s Man of the Woods.

And that’s not all: Timberlake unveiled a trailer for his sixth album along with the project’s official title: Everything I Thought It Was. This comes after the pop star’s Instagram teaser on Wednesday was captioned “EITIW,” leading fans on an Easter egg hunt to decode the acronym.

In September, Timberlake reunited with *NSYNC to release “Better Place” for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack, marking the group’s first musical release since 2002 (when the Neptunes remix of “Girlfriend,” featuring Nelly, arrived). That same month, Timberlake reunited with longtime collaborators Timbaland and Nelly Furtado on the song “Keep Going Up!”

No release date for the new album has been given…