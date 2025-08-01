Justin Timberlake Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis, Says Performing Helped Him Push Through ❤️🎤

Justin Timberlake is opening up about a health struggle he’s been dealing with behind the scenes.

The SexyBack singer and former NSYNC heartthrob revealed on Instagram Thursday that he’s been diagnosed with Lyme disease — a tick-borne illness that can be “relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”

Timberlake said he found out during his Forget Tomorrow world tour, which wrapped this week in Turkey. At first, he even considered ending the tour.

“I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling,” he wrote. “I’m so glad I kept going.”

What Is Lyme Disease? 🦠

Lyme disease is transmitted by black-legged ticks (aka deer ticks) and can cause flu-like symptoms, fatigue, joint pain, and in some cases, neurological problems. One of the most recognized early signs is a red, bull’s-eye-shaped rash — though not everyone gets it.

Early treatment with antibiotics is typically successful, but untreated Lyme can lead to serious complications like severe arthritis or damage to the heart and nervous system. Some people even experience lingering symptoms long after treatment.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Faces Backlash After Last-Minute Concert Cancellation

Justin’s Tour Hurdles

This isn’t the first health challenge Timberlake faced on tour. Earlier this year, he postponed six U.S. shows due to bronchitis and laryngitis, rescheduling them from October and November to February. He also canceled the final U.S. stop in Ohio in February due to the flu.

Still, he pushed through, finishing the tour and thanking fans for their support:

“You’ve been with me through it all, and I can’t thank you enough.”

Here’s hoping JT gets the rest, recovery, and TLC he needs — from both his loved ones and the NSYNC family. 💛