Justin Timberlake’s DWI Body Cam Footage Released: “These Are Hard Tests”

Justin Timberlake’s 2024 DWI arrest footage has been released after a legal battle to keep it private. The redacted body cam footage offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the pop star’s encounter with police in Sag Harbor, New York.

The arrest happened on June 18, 2024, after Timberlake was pulled over for running a stop sign and veering out of his lane. Officers noted that he smelled of alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot, and he performed poorly on all field sobriety tests. Timberlake told police he had consumed just one martini and was following friends home.

In the footage, Timberlake, 45, can be heard apologizing and joking through the tension. He tells officers, “These are hard tests,” while walking heel-to-toe and balancing on one leg. He admits, “I’m a little nervous… my heart’s racing,” and even asks, “Why are you arresting me?” once placed in the police car. At the station, he reacts to being held overnight with, “I’m going to be here all night? You guys are wild, man.”

Timberlake initially tried to block the footage, claiming it would reveal intimate and sensitive details, cause irreparable harm to his reputation, and subject him to public ridicule. However, he later agreed to release a redacted version, with Sag Harbor officials noting it complied with public records law while protecting personal privacy.

The legal case was resolved in September 2024, when Timberlake pleaded guilty to a lesser non-criminal traffic violation of driving while impaired. He was fined, completed 25 hours of community service, and made a public safety announcement about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Reflecting on the incident, Timberlake expressed regret, saying, “I did not live up to the standards that I try to hold for myself. Even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel. There are so many alternatives. Call a friend, take an Uber, a taxi.”