Kale Is Out, Iceberg Lettuce Is In! This is How Much Salad The Average Person Eats A Week

A poll of 2,000 adults looked at the state of salad and revealed iceberg win […]

A poll of 2,000 adults looked at the state of salad and revealed iceberg win as the best salad base for 31% of the people, while kale is the top choice for less than a quarter now.

 

The average person eats four salads every week, and 62% said the dish is part of their regular diet. While it’s a common meal, there are a lot of factors that go into creating the ideal salad.

 

The study discovered that almost half believe there’s such a thing as the “ultimate salad” and what it should include.

 

According to respondents, the ultimate salad should be chopped, tossed with dressing presented as a side dish, and needs to be “loaded” with toppings, such as fruit and roasted vegetables.

Starting with the salad base: the ultimate salad should use iceberg lettuce, spinach or romaine as the foundation.

 

Next, it needs to include a crunchy topping like croutons, walnuts or almonds, along with a savoury topping like eggs, seeds or cheddar cheese.

Then, it needs fruit or veggie toppings like tomatoes, cucumber or carrots, and should be completed with the perfect dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese or ranch.

 

Respondents said salads need to have an average of three toppings, with 69% stating no salad is complete without toppings. Likewise, 65% can’t have a salad without dressing included.

 

The primary reasons people eat salads are to get all their veggie servings in one meal, it’s a healthy option and convenient to make.

 

Nearly a third said salads are the perfect lunchtime meal for them.

 

