Kanye West (Ye) Has Lost His Billionaire Status

Spotify Is the latest company to speak out against Ye’s comments but said it would not remove the rapper’s music from its platform unless his record label requested it. Music from the artist now known as Ye did not violate anti-hate policies, Spotify chief Daniel Ek told Reuters.

Adidas announced yesterday that it would cut ties with Ye after a 9-year relationship.

The fully complete documentary about West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks.

His talent agency MRC studios put out a statement on Monday saying in part, “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”

Adidas pulled the plug, and Forbes rescinded his billionaire status. They say he’s only worth $400 million now, down from $1.3 billion a few years ago.

So could it get any worse?

Both Twitter and Instagram, have restricted Ye from posting due to his antisemitic posts recently that violate their policies.

He has also suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast.”

Earlier this month, Ye was criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to the showing of his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.

French fashion house Balenziaga recently cut ties with the rapper over his behaviour and statements lately.

Kanye recently belted out a song that dates back to before Hitler that contains lyrics that suggest that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their gain.

Others in Hollywood, including his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian have also condemned antisemitism…