Kate Hudson Is Engaged!

Hudson and her long-time boyfriend musician Danny Fujikawa are taking their relationship to the next level.

Kate shared the exciting news on Instagram on Monday captioning the moment, “Let’s Go!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)



The couple has been together since 2017 and shares a 2-year-old daughter named Rani Rose. Kate has two other sons from two other relationships. This is Kate’s second Marriage.

Kate is a WeightWaters ambassador and posted a video to mark Nation Sex Day, raving about her soon-to-be husband’s skills. According to WW, if you have sex for an hour 20, that will equal six FitPoints!