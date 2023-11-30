Kate McKinnon will make her hosting debut on the 16th with musical guest Billie Eilish.
It's going to be good!
“Saturday Night Live” announced Adam Driver as the host for the December 9th episode with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.
McKinnon first appeared as a cast member on “SNL” in 2012, and took her final bow in 2022. She quickly became one of the most popular and beloved cast members throughout her decade-long run.
Since leaving the show, McKinnon has gone on to major successes, including this year’s blockbuster movie “Barbie” in which she played the eccentric – yet oddly wise – “Weird Barbie.”
Eilish also has a connection to the “Barbie” movie, as her hit song “What Was I Made For,” co-written with her brother Finneas, is featured as the movie’s end-credits tune.
Chances are at least one of the sketches on their episode will be “Barbie”-related.
“SNL” airs on Saturday on NBC at 8:30 p.m. PST/11:30 p.m. EST.