Kool FM Logo White
Listen Live

M&M’s Just Dropped a Cerulean Pack… and Yes, Fashion Girlies Are Losing It 💙🍫

Food | What's Trending
Published April 30, 2026
By Charlie

“It’s not just blue… it’s not turquoise… it’s not lapis… it’s actually cerulean.”

And now… it’s chocolate.

M&M's is serving peak pop culture nostalgia with a limited-edition All-Cerulean pack, inspired by that iconic speech from The Devil Wears Prada.

Miranda Priestly Would Like a Word

If you remember, Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep) absolutely dismantled the idea that “it’s just a blue sweater,” delivering one of the most unintentionally terrifying fashion monologues of all time.

Meanwhile Andy Sachs (aka Anne Hathaway) stood there like:
“Cool cool cool… I will never look at colours the same again.”

And now, nearly 20 years later… we’re eating it.

What’s in the Bag (Besides Main Character Energy)

This limited pack is:

  • All cerulean-coloured M&M’s
  • Same classic milk chocolate
  • But now with a side of fashion trauma

Because nothing says “luxury media empire breakdown” like a handful of blue candy.

How to Get It

The drop is happening:

  • May 1 at 11 a.m. ET
  • Online at MMS.com
  • FREE (yes, free… but limited quantities)

So if you want them, you’ll need:

  • Fast fingers
  • Strong WiFi
  • And the determination of someone who’s been personally judged by Miranda Priestly

RELATED: Meryl Streep Meets Anna Wintour in Character at Milan Fashion Week – A ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Moment for the Ages

Why This Is Happening

Timing-wise, it’s not random.

There’s buzz around a sequel, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 reportedly exploring the downfall of traditional magazine publishing and the chaos of modern media.

Which honestly feels very on-brand for 2026. The Movie hits theatres May 1st!

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close