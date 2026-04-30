M&M’s Just Dropped a Cerulean Pack… and Yes, Fashion Girlies Are Losing It 💙🍫

“It’s not just blue… it’s not turquoise… it’s not lapis… it’s actually cerulean.”

And now… it’s chocolate.

M&M's is serving peak pop culture nostalgia with a limited-edition All-Cerulean pack, inspired by that iconic speech from The Devil Wears Prada.

Miranda Priestly Would Like a Word

If you remember, Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep) absolutely dismantled the idea that “it’s just a blue sweater,” delivering one of the most unintentionally terrifying fashion monologues of all time.

Meanwhile Andy Sachs (aka Anne Hathaway) stood there like:

“Cool cool cool… I will never look at colours the same again.”

And now, nearly 20 years later… we’re eating it.

What’s in the Bag (Besides Main Character Energy)

This limited pack is:

All cerulean-coloured M&M’s

Same classic milk chocolate

But now with a side of fashion trauma

Because nothing says “luxury media empire breakdown” like a handful of blue candy.

M&M’s is celebrating The Devil Wears Prada 2 with limited-edition Cerulean M&M’s.



📲Giveaway only! May 1st at 11am EST at https://t.co/JNshE3uWrO, while supplies last.



(News/Image::Mars Incorporated, The Devil Wears Prada 2 logo ©2026 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.) pic.twitter.com/fQmCLdg9MV — Markie Devo (@markie_devo) April 29, 2026

How to Get It

The drop is happening:

May 1 at 11 a.m. ET

Online at MMS.com

FREE (yes, free… but limited quantities)

So if you want them, you’ll need:

Fast fingers

Strong WiFi

And the determination of someone who’s been personally judged by Miranda Priestly

RELATED: Meryl Streep Meets Anna Wintour in Character at Milan Fashion Week – A ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Moment for the Ages

Why This Is Happening

Timing-wise, it’s not random.

There’s buzz around a sequel, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 reportedly exploring the downfall of traditional magazine publishing and the chaos of modern media.

Which honestly feels very on-brand for 2026. The Movie hits theatres May 1st!