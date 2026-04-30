M&M’s Just Dropped a Cerulean Pack… and Yes, Fashion Girlies Are Losing It 💙🍫
“It’s not just blue… it’s not turquoise… it’s not lapis… it’s actually cerulean.”
And now… it’s chocolate.
M&M's is serving peak pop culture nostalgia with a limited-edition All-Cerulean pack, inspired by that iconic speech from The Devil Wears Prada.
Miranda Priestly Would Like a Word
If you remember, Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep) absolutely dismantled the idea that “it’s just a blue sweater,” delivering one of the most unintentionally terrifying fashion monologues of all time.
Meanwhile Andy Sachs (aka Anne Hathaway) stood there like:
“Cool cool cool… I will never look at colours the same again.”
And now, nearly 20 years later… we’re eating it.
What’s in the Bag (Besides Main Character Energy)
This limited pack is:
- All cerulean-coloured M&M’s
- Same classic milk chocolate
- But now with a side of fashion trauma
Because nothing says “luxury media empire breakdown” like a handful of blue candy.
How to Get It
The drop is happening:
- May 1 at 11 a.m. ET
- Online at MMS.com
- FREE (yes, free… but limited quantities)
So if you want them, you’ll need:
- Fast fingers
- Strong WiFi
- And the determination of someone who’s been personally judged by Miranda Priestly
RELATED: Meryl Streep Meets Anna Wintour in Character at Milan Fashion Week – A ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Moment for the Ages
Why This Is Happening
Timing-wise, it’s not random.
There’s buzz around a sequel, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 reportedly exploring the downfall of traditional magazine publishing and the chaos of modern media.
Which honestly feels very on-brand for 2026. The Movie hits theatres May 1st!
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