Meryl Streep Meets Anna Wintour in Character at Milan Fashion Week – A ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Moment for the Ages

Fashion and film collided in the most iconic way at Milan Fashion Week this past weekend, when Meryl Streep stepped into the front row of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2026 show—in full Miranda Priestly mode.

The 76-year-old Oscar winner, filming The Devil Wears Prada 2, brought her character to life in a latex camel-colored trench coat with leopard print belt and clutch, black pants, white sunglasses, and satin pumps. Of course, she rocked Miranda’s signature white-gray cropped hairstyle.

Sharing the front row with Streep was Stanley Tucci, reprising his role as Nigel Kipling, the acerbic Runway art director. Behind them sat costar Simone Ashley, who will play a new character in the highly anticipated sequel. But the real fireworks came when Streep came face-to-face with Anna Wintour, the Vogue editor-in-chief who famously inspired the original Miranda Priestly.

In a moment fans will never forget, the two fashion powerhouses shared a warm hug and a lively chat beside a chic leopard print interior. The encounter, captured by Vogue and shared on Instagram, was a perfect blend of fiction meeting reality. Wintour dazzled in a colorful floral maxi dress paired with snakeskin boots, layered gold necklaces, and her signature bob haircut, while sporting black sunglasses.

Streep and Tucci’s Milan appearance isn’t just a photo op—it’s part of the sequel’s filming, which has already included glamorous scenes shot at New York City’s American Museum of Natural History. The Devil Wears Prada 2 promises the return of several beloved original cast members, including Anne Hathaway as Andrea “Andy” Sachs and Emily Blunt as Miranda’s former assistant, Emily Charlton. According to Variety, the sequel explores Priestly’s career challenges amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing, now facing off against Blunt’s high-powered luxury group executive.

Fans can mark their calendars: The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set for release May 1, 2026. Between this epic Milan Fashion Week moment and the sneak peeks from filming, the excitement is already through the roof.

Milan may have just witnessed one of the most memorable intersections of cinema and fashion history—and we can’t wait to see what’s next from Miranda Priestly.