Netflix Is Bringing Lord of the Flies Back… and Yes, It’s Triggering Flashbacks to Grade 8 English Class 📚🏝️😅

You know that one book you were forced to read in school…

Where half the class pretended to understand it, and the other half just waited for the movie? Yeah. That one.

Netflix is turning Lord of the Flies into a brand new limited series — and suddenly we’re all back in a classroom with:

A highlighter

A half-read chapter

And a teacher asking, “What does the conch symbolize?”

The Premise: Group Project Energy… But Make It Terrifying

A plane crashes. A group of schoolboys end up stranded on an island.

At first, they try to:

Organize

Stay civilized

Elect a leader like it’s student council

And then… it devolves into absolute chaos faster than a substitute teacher day.

RELATED: Things We Thought Would Be a MUCH Bigger Deal (According to Our Childhood Brains)

The Nostalgia Is Real (And Slightly Stressful)

Watching this now feels like:

That one kid confidently explaining the entire plot after reading the back cover

SparkNotes saving your GPA

Writing an essay at 11:58 p.m. titled “The Loss of Innocence in Modern Society” and hoping for the best

And let’s not forget:

👉 The pig head scene that no one was emotionally prepared for

👉 The class debates that got weirdly intense

👉 Realizing halfway through… this is not a fun island story

Writer Jack Thorne is updating the story to reflect modern concerns about how young boys are influenced today.

Which basically means:

“What if this already uncomfortable story… felt even more relevant now?”

Directed by Marc Munden, the series leans into the psychological side of things — less “adventure story,” more “how fast can things unravel?”

Release Details (Plan Accordingly)

Drops May 4

All 4 episodes at once

So yes, you can finally “finish” Lord of the Flies in one sitting… like you definitely didn’t do in school.