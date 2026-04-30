LeAnn Rimes Hits Pause on Tour After Sudden Illness

LeAnn Rimes is pressing pause on a couple of tour dates after being sidelined by another illness.

The Grammy-winning singer shared the update with fans on Instagram Stories, explaining that she’s currently too unwell to travel or perform. As a result, her upcoming shows in Spokane and Seattle have been postponed, with new dates already locked in. Spokane has been moved to May 31, while Seattle fans will now catch her on June 2.

While she didn’t go into specifics about what’s making her ill, she kept things hopeful, reassuring fans that she’ll be back on stage soon.

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This latest setback comes after a bit of a rollercoaster year health-wise for Rimes. She’s been open about her experiences with anxiety, depression, and psoriasis, often sharing her journey candidly with followers.

Earlier this year, she also underwent a pricey plasma exchange treatment, sometimes described as a kind of “internal reset,” aimed at clearing so-called micro-toxins from the body.

And yes, this is also the same era of her life that included that now-infamous on-stage dental mishap. If nothing else, Rimes is proving she can handle just about anything life throws her way, even if it means rescheduling a show or two along the journey.

For now, it’s rest, recovery, and a slight detour on the “30 Years of Blue” tour before she’s back doing what she does best.