⚖️ Reality TV Fallout: Court Date Set After ‘Bachelorette’ Cancelled

A legal hearing is underway in Utah involving reality TV personality Taylor Frankie Paul, following the sudden cancellation of her season of The Bachelorette.

🏛️ What’s Happening

A judge in Salt Lake City is set to hear arguments over whether a temporary protective order requested by her former partner, Dakota Mortensen, should become long-term.

Mortensen currently has temporary custody of their two-year-old son and is asking the court to extend protections as authorities continue investigating reported incidents from earlier this year.

Both parties are expected to appear remotely, while their lawyers handle proceedings in court.

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📺 The Show That Never Aired

The case comes after ABC made the rare decision to cancel an already-filmed season of The Bachelorette starring Paul.

The network, owned by The Walt Disney Company, cited a leaked video from 2023 that surfaced in March. The footage reportedly shows a physical altercation involving Paul and Mortensen.

⚠️ What’s Being Reviewed

The hearing is expected to focus on more recent reports under investigation from February, although earlier incidents — including one that led to Paul’s arrest in 2023 — may also come up.

Details of the current protective order remain sealed.

🎤 Final Thought

This story has shifted far beyond reality TV headlines into a serious legal matter. For now, the focus is on what the court decides next… and how the situation unfolds from here.