🌹 “The Bachelorette” Pulled Before It Even Aired… And It’s Messy

Well… this season didn’t even make it to the rose ceremony.

ABC has officially cancelled its upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which was set to feature influencer Taylor Frankie Paul.

And yes… the whole thing had already been filmed.

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🎥 What Happened

The decision comes after a 2023 video surfaced showing Paul involved in a violent altercation with her then-partner, Dakota Mortensen, while her child was present.

The footage, released by TMZ, shows her throwing objects and physically confronting him.

Following that incident, Paul was arrested and later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour aggravated assault charge. Other charges were dismissed.

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📺 A Season That Will Never Air

The wild part?

The season was already in the can and scheduled to premiere.

Which means:

• Filming = done

• Episodes = ready

• Drama = never making it to TV

Producers hit the brakes completely instead of trying to salvage or re-edit the season.

🤔 The Bigger Picture

Reality TV thrives on drama… but there’s a line. And this situation clearly crossed it.

Cancelling the season sends a pretty strong message about what networks are willing to put on air, even in a genre known for chaos.