The New Bachelorette Is Secret Lives of Mormon WivesStar Taylor Frankie Paul 🌹📺

Bachelor Nation, brace yourselves — the next leading lady of The Bachelorette isn’t a total stranger. In fact, she’s already been spilling tea on reality TV.

Taylor Frankie Paul, known for starring in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has officially been announced as the new Bachelorette for Season 22. Paul revealed the news herself on the Call Her Daddy podcast, while ABC later confirmed the casting with a glowing statement.

According to the network, Paul “ignited MomTok” and made headlines by pulling back the curtain on Salt Lake City’s so-called soft-swinging scene. Translation: drama guaranteed.

Double the TV Time

Don’t worry, Paul fans — she isn’t leaving her first reality gig behind. She’ll return for Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in November 2025, then swap husbands-and-housewives drama for roses and hot-tub make-outs when The Bachelorette premieres in 2026.

Why This Matters 🌹

For viewers, this casting is basically a two-for-one deal: we already know Paul brings reality-TV-worthy chaos, and now we’ll see her navigate love with a mansion full of hopefuls.

And hey, if she can survive MomTok drama and soft-swinging scandals, a few awkward limo entrances should be a piece of cake. 🍰