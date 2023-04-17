Kathy Griffin Has Been Diagnosed With PTSD

The comedian took to social media to reveal that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

She reached out to fans to inform them about an “extreme case” she had suffered from and also asked fans to share their stories about PTSD if they wanted to.

Speaking in a video posted to TikTok, she said: “You can laugh or whatever, but I’ve been diagnosed with complex PTSD, and it’s called an extreme case. I’ve never talked about it before but I think this is the place before I’ve been diagnosed with complex PTSD and it caught an extreme case. I’d love to hear from you about depression and anxiety because this really started for you about five and a half years ago.”

Kathy revealed during a New York Times podcast that she use to have a dependency on prescription medication and attempted suicide in 2020.

Kathy was also recently declared cancer-free after she had half her lung removed.