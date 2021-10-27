Listen Live

Katy Perry Covers The Beatles “All You Need Is Love” For Gap Campaign

The song and Katy will appear in the brand’s new holiday ads

By Dirt/Divas

Perry recorded her own version of the 1967 Beatles song for the retail brand’s All Together Now campaign.

 

The song is also out as a single and proceeds from the track will benefit the organization Baby2Baby. Katy Perry took to social media to announce “Gap is donating $1 per @spotify stream of my version of the song featured in the Gap ad — up to $100,000 USD — to support @baby2baby’s mission to provide basic essentials to children living in poverty across the country.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

FUN FACT: Katy Perry used to work at the Gap 20 years ago!

Related posts

Keanu Reeves Is A Class Act, Gifting His Stuntmen With Rolexes

Live-Action Barbie Movie Starring Ryan Gosling And Margot Robbie!

The Jonas Brothers Will Get Roasted In New Netflix Special