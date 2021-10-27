Katy Perry Covers The Beatles “All You Need Is Love” For Gap Campaign
The song and Katy will appear in the brand’s new holiday ads
Perry recorded her own version of the 1967 Beatles song for the retail brand’s All Together Now campaign.
The song is also out as a single and proceeds from the track will benefit the organization Baby2Baby. Katy Perry took to social media to announce “Gap is donating $1 per @spotify stream of my version of the song featured in the Gap ad — up to $100,000 USD — to support @baby2baby’s mission to provide basic essentials to children living in poverty across the country.”
FUN FACT: Katy Perry used to work at the Gap 20 years ago!