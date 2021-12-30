Katy Perry Gets Ready To Launch Las Vegas Show!

Katy will play a series of shows on The Theatre stage at Resorts World resort and casino in Las Vegas!

Kicking off on Wednesday, December 29 the show will run on January 1,7,8,12, 14 and 15 and on March 2, 4, 11, 12, 16, 18 and 19.

Katy compared the show’s theatrics to a combination of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Pee-Wee’s Playhouse. Amidst a sea of massive mushrooms, oversized dancing toothbrushes, a two-story bathtub, a towering rocking horse, and a trash-covered dress doused in sequins, Perry’s presence is still sure to command all the attention… even when the hydraulic stage lifts a gigantic snail into view.

Related: Katy says that Orlando Bloom Is “father of the year”…

Perry’s setlist includes “ET,” “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Dark Horse,” and “It’s Not the End of the World.” Plus of course, her most beloved bangers like, “California Gurls,” “Hot N Cold,” and “Waking Up in Vegas.” Katy will close out her show with “Teenage Dream,” “Smile,” “Roar,” and finally, “Greatest Love of All” and “Firework.”

Katy shares more about the show and her life since becoming a mother on GMA…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica)



Here’s hoping that her residency is extended through the spring so more fans can see what is sure to be an amazing show!