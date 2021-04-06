Katy Perry Has Stopped Shaving Her Legs

Katy says she hasn’t shaved her legs since her daughter was born last August.

On an episode of American Idol, Perry revealed that she’s been too busy to have her legs. Katy let out the secret when complimenting one of the contestants Cassandra Coleman.

“As a new mother I don’t have very much time so I’ve quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. Full body chills! It was amazing.”

Katy proved her point by putting her legs up on the judge’s table to show off her leg hair to fellow judge Luke Bryan.

Katy has expressed how much she loves being a mom on social media many times saying in one post, “I think that you realize that when you become a mother … you just have to focus on being a mom.”