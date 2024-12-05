Katy Perry to Headline the Opening Night of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in Vancouver

Katy Perry is gearing up to take the stage at the opening ceremony of Prince Harry’s next Invictus Games, set to kick off in February 2025.

The highly anticipated event will be held in Whistler and Vancouver, Canada, showcasing the incredible resilience of disabled military veterans from over 30 countries.

The Invictus Games' official account recently confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), sparking excitement among fans of both the "Firework" singer and the Duke of Sussex’s inspiring initiative.

A Star-Studded Neighbourhood in Montecito

Katy Perry shares more than the stage with Harry — they’re practically neighbours. She and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, reside in Montecito, California, just a stone’s throw away from Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The famous families seem to share a warm relationship, with Katy and Orlando reportedly attending the third birthday celebration of the couple’s daughter, Lilibet with their daughter!

What to Expect at the 2025 Invictus Games

The 2025 Invictus Games will run from February 8 to 16, spreading across multiple venues in Vancouver and Whistler.

Known for their heartfelt opening and closing ceremonies, these games shine a light on the strength and determination of military veterans through sports.

As per tradition, Prince Harry is expected to deliver an emotional opening speech to welcome the athletes, while Meghan usually wraps up the event with closing remarks. The games have become a global celebration of courage and camaraderie, and having Katy Perry perform will undoubtedly amplify the energy.

A Fun Twist to Promote the Games

In the lead-up to the 2025 games, Harry has already shown his playful side by starring in a cheeky comedy sketch. The promo clip features the Duke of Sussex seemingly getting an Invictus tattoo from country artist Jelly Roll. With surprises like this and Katy Perry’s powerhouse vocals lined up, the 2025 Invictus Games are shaping up to be an unforgettable experience.